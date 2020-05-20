No swab collection prescription sans physical check of patient: BMC diktat

Mumbai: Many city doctors are currently upset about the latest civic order barring them from prescribing swab collection unless they have carried out a physical examination of the patient.

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) believes this order is in contravention of the tele-medicine policy, which allowed doctors to prescribe swab tests to callers showing symptoms of fever and cough, even without a physical examination.

The new municipal commissioner, Iqbal Chahal, has revived the controversial order of physical exams first brought in by his predecessor Praveen Pardeshi, but later struck down.

“We will act against private medical practitioners who are giving out letters recommending swab tests for Covid-19 without physically examining patients. While the doctors will be sent show cause notices for cancellation of their registration, the civic body could also get FIRs registered against them,” said an official.

As per the recent draft prepared by the Medical Council of India and Niti Aayog during this pandemic, under the 'tele-medicine' policy, doctors can consult or diagnose patients through phone or video calls.