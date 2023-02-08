No stones pelted on Aaditya Thackeray's convoy: Aurangabad Police

Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's car was pelted with stones during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday when Thackeray's program and Ramabai Ambedkar's procession took place simultaneously.

Aaditya Thackeray was carrying out the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Mahalgaon in Vaijapur, and at the same time, the procession on Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary also started.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve alleged that the stones were pelted by "anti-social" elements to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Aurangabad Rural Police Force Sunil Lanjewar while speaking to ABP Majha claimed that no stone was thrown at Thackeray's car.

Lanjewar said that the allegations of stone pelting are false. He further added that the police will further investigate the allegation made by Ambadas Danve about security lapses on the part of the police.

Sena leader Danve writes to Maharashtra DGP over security 'lapse' in Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has written a letter to the Maharashtra director general of police to take serious note of "negligence" in security during a public meeting of party MLA Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad district.

Danve further claimed this was an "attempt to create a quarrel between the Hindu and Dalit communities", and demanded action against police officials for not providing adequate security to Thackeray's event.