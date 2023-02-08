Aurangabad: Stones pelted at Aaditya Thackeray's convoy during 'Shiv Sanvaad Yatra' in Vaijapur

Aaditya Thackeray | File

Aurangabad: Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad’s Vaijapur area during the party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra on Tuesday evening.

According to party officials, the procession was stopped by police due to the presence of some "anti-social elements," and some members of the procession allegedly began pelting stones.

There was also an attempt to obstruct Aaditya's car as he drove away, and some stones were thrown at his convoy, sources said.

“A stone fell inside the venue and some stones were also pelted at the convoy while we were leaving the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by some anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between the two groups,” said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

Danawe in a letter to the Director General of police, Maharashtra requested him to seriously look into the breach and do the needful.

Maharashtra | Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabd’s Vaijapur area during party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. pic.twitter.com/QVHefWf9IU — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Read Also Mumbai: 900 contractual BEST bus drivers without pay for 5 months

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)