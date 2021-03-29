No secret meeting held, stop spreading rumours: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that no meeting took place between Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar.

“I can say that with confidence that no such secret meeting took place. Now end the mystery story. Stop spreading rumours. Nothing will come of it,” he said.

On the other hand, NCP Minister and Pawar’s close confidante Jitendra Awhad also tweeted that there was no meeting held between Pawar and Shah.

“Some journalist friends are running the story. When there is nothing to chew two days can be spent on such rumours. This is what has been proved with this news. Happy Holi to all my journalist brothers! Bura na mano holi hai,” he said.

Raut further said some things should become clear with time, otherwise confusion is created.

“There is nothing to raise eyebrows over the rumoured meeting between Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah. In fact, a dialogue between leaders of opposition (rival) parties is good. I am saying this provided they actually met each other in Ahmedabad," said Raut.

Raut claimed that there is no threat to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which is strong and stable.

Raut took a dig at the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis for taking up state related issues to the Centre and asked him not to cross the laxman resha all the time.

He was referring to Fadnavis’ demand made to the union home secretary for a CBI probe into the phone tapping transcript about police transfer racket based on the report prepared by former additional director general of police (Intelligence) Rashmi Shukla.

Meanwhile, Raut has urged the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to not go with the decision of imposing a lockdown. Instead, he has appealed to put in place restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

“A complete lockdown will hit the economy of the state. The poor will suffer again. Industries, shopkeepers, traders and the working class will be hit hard. This is why I am not in favour of a complete lockdown,’’ he noted.