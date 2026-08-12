No Roads, No Problem: MRVC Uses Railway As Construction Highway For Virar-Dahanu Quadrupling Project With First-Ever RO-RO Trolley

MRVC has deployed an RO-RO trolley to transport construction material across marshy, inaccessible stretches of the Virar-Dahanu quadrupling project using existing railway infrastructure | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: Where roads cannot reach, the railway is being used as a construction highway. Faced with marshy terrain and no conventional road access to the areas around Bridge 92, Wadhiv Island and Bridge 93, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has deployed an RO-RO (Roll-On Roll-Off) trolley to transport concrete, earth and other construction material for the Virar-Dahanu quadrupling project.

The 8-metre-long and 3-metre-wide trolley has a theoretical capacity of 70 metric tonnes, with a working capacity of around 50 tonnes. Material is loaded onto the trolley and transported directly over the existing Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) bridge, allowing construction teams to reach locations where creating a conventional road would be difficult.

RO-RO Trolley Deployed On Marshy Stretch

The arrangement is being used on the north side of Bridge 92, Wadhiv Island and the south-side approach to Bridge 93. The marshy terrain at these locations has made the construction of temporary roads particularly challenging. Instead of carrying out extensive earthwork or accessing the riverbed, MRVC is using the existing railway infrastructure to maintain the supply of construction material.

Officials said the arrangement has helped construction continue without waiting for temporary road connectivity. It has also reduced the need for earthwork in the marshy area and limited disturbance to the surrounding environment.

The RO-RO system is being used for the first time in a Western Railway project, making it a notable construction-logistics solution for the quadrupling work. The method has allowed material to be moved through an otherwise inaccessible stretch while avoiding the safety and logistical difficulties associated with creating temporary access routes.

Virar-Dahanu Project Reaches 47 Per Cent Completion

The development comes as the Rs 3,578-crore Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project, being implemented under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase 3 and executed by MRVC, has reached around 47 per cent completion.

A substantial portion of the civil work is already underway. More than 88 per cent of earthwork has been completed, while over 50 bridges and road underbridges have been constructed. Bridge works, station redevelopment and construction of utility buildings are progressing at several locations along the corridor.

Station redevelopment work is also underway at Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

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For MRVC, the challenge on this stretch was not simply moving material but finding a way to reach construction sites without building a new road through marshy terrain.

The RO-RO trolley has effectively turned the existing railway infrastructure into a temporary construction highway, allowing work to continue while avoiding additional road construction and riverbed access.

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