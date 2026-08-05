MRVC Plans Seamless Metro–Suburban Rail Integration Across Mumbai With New Multimodal Roadmap |

With Mumbai's Metro network expanding rapidly, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has launched a major exercise to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for seamless integration of suburban railway stations with Metro corridors across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The corporation has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to identify priority interchange stations and prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for phased infrastructure upgrades aimed at making passenger transfers faster, safer and more convenient.

Study to Assess Passenger Flow and Station Infrastructure

The study will assess passenger movement, station capacity and existing infrastructure at suburban railway stations where Metro connectivity is available or planned. Based on field surveys and technical assessments, the consultant will recommend engineering solutions, cost estimates and implementation schedules while ensuring that future works cause minimal disruption to railway operations. The exercise will also build on previous studies carried out by MRVC and MMRDA, with the focus shifting from planning to practical implementation.

A key feature of the study will be improving accessibility for all commuters. The consultant will examine foot overbridges, platforms, concourses, station entry and exit points, pedestrian circulation and barrier-free access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Recommendations will include new foot overbridges, skywalks, subways and improved station layouts to reduce congestion and enable smoother passenger movement during peak hours.

Technology-Driven Planning to Shape Future Passenger Movement

The roadmap will also rely on technology-driven planning. Passenger simulation models will be used to forecast commuter movement up to 2031 and 2041, helping identify future bottlenecks before they emerge. The study will recommend integrated ticketing facilities such as the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), QR-based ticketing, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, improved passenger information systems and uniform wayfinding signage to simplify travel across different modes of transport.

Once completed, the study will provide MRVC with a phased implementation plan for multimodal integration across the suburban railway network, ensuring future investments are prioritised based on passenger demand, operational feasibility and safety. The corporation will also review integration provisions in Metro project DPRs so that railway and Metro infrastructure develop as one coordinated transport network.

MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas Sopan Wadekar said Mumbai's suburban railway and Metro systems are jointly shaping the future of urban mobility. "As Metro connectivity expands rapidly, the focus must now shift from merely creating transport infrastructure to creating a truly integrated transport ecosystem where passengers can move seamlessly, safely and conveniently between different modes of travel. Through this study, MRVC aims to identify practical, engineering-led solutions that enhance passenger circulation, improve accessibility, reduce congestion and strengthen multimodal connectivity within railway premises," he said.

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