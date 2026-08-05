Mumbai: BEST To Launch ₹99 Annual Bus Travel Card For Retired Employees On BEST Day

BEST will introduce a ₹99 annual bus travel card for retired employees on August 7 as a welfare initiative | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The BEST Undertaking will introduce a special annual bus travel card for its retired employees at a nominal cost of Rs 99. The initiative, aimed at providing affordable public transport to pensioners, will be launched on August 7 to mark BEST Day.

Annual Travel Card Scheme

Under the scheme, retired employees will receive a travel card valid for one year, allowing them to travel on BEST buses. The Rs 99 fee for the card will be deducted from the employee's gratuity amount. After the first year, the card can be renewed annually.

Also Watch:

Welfare Measure For Pensioners

The move is expected to benefit thousands of retired BEST employees by ensuring continued access to the city's bus network at a token cost. The undertaking sees the initiative as a welfare measure recognising the contribution of its former workforce while helping them stay connected through affordable public transport.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/