'No Right To Live In India': Shaina NC Slams Farooq Abdullah Over Pakistan Remarks | ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, on Sunday, reacting to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah’s remarks on Pakistan, accused him of echoing Pakistan’s sentiments and questioned his suitability to hold a responsible position in Jammu and Kashmir.

“When senior leaders like Farooq Abdullah say that Pakistan is saving us, what right do they have to lead or be in responsible positions in Kashmir? They are only echoing the sentiment of Pakistan,” Shaina NC said, speaking to ANI.

Shaina NC Accuses Abdullah Of Sedition

She accused Abdullah of keeping Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s agenda alive while referring to Gandhi and Nehru.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah's remark, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "When senior leaders like Farooq Abdullah say that Pakistan is saving us. What right do they have to lead or be in responsible positions in Kashmir? They are only echoing the sentiment of Pakistan. They talk about Gandhi-Nehru, but they've forgotten what Jinnah's agenda was, and they are keeping Jinnah's agenda alive. This is seditious and anti-national. Farooq Abdullah, if you cannot subscribe to Bharat and India's philosophy and thought process, you have no right to live in India." — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

“They talk about Gandhi-Nehru, but they’ve forgotten what Jinnah’s agenda was, and they are keeping Jinnah’s agenda alive. This is seditious and anti-national,” she said.

Shaina further said, “Farooq Abdullah, if you cannot subscribe to Bharat and India’s philosophy and thought process, you have no right to live in India.”

SHOCKING ‼️ Farooq Abdullah crosses the line again!“Fight, or you will be wiped out. Our Neighbor Pakistan is protecting us, otherwise, Delhi's intentions are not good. ” https://t.co/0BZQ9DCWu6 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 24, 2026

Anil Vij Criticises Farooq Abdullah

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Sunday also criticised Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on Kashmir, claiming that Abdullah loves Pakistan more than India and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

“Farooq Abdullah ji, his character is already well known to everyone in the country. He loves Pakistan more than India,” Vij said, speaking to ANI.

Vij Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370

He said the Narendra Modi-led government had ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by abrogating Article 370 and asserted that the region was now on par with other states.

“Kashmir is a part of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's government has ended the special status that the Congress had given there by revoking Article 370. It has been abolished. Today, Kashmir is just as much a part of India as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan and Kashmir welcomed it,” he said.

Vij cited the hosting of G20 meetings and international matches in Kashmir, while accusing some people of continuing to attempt attacks in the region.

“Today, the G20 meets there. International matches are held there too. But some misguided souls keep trying to attack it, but none of their attacks will succeed,” he said.

He added, “Nothing bad happened, and nothing has happened now either.”

Farooq Abdullah Questions Justice From Delhi

Addressing a workers' convention, Abdullah on Saturday questioned whether Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi and urged the local population to stand up and fight for their identity.

"What can you expect from Delhi? You must have the courage to stand up to them and fight. If you do not, you will be wiped out. Your name and identity will disappear, and no one will even remember you. Our neighbour is constantly after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing but do something entirely different," Abdullah said.

Abdullah Raises Concerns Over Administrative Delays

Beyond his foreign policy remarks, Abdullah targeted New Delhi's administrative grip on the Union Territory through the Lieutenant Governor's office. He cited a pending administrative rule requiring medical graduates (MBBS, MD, MS) to complete a mandatory two-year service bond in local rural hospitals or pay a penalty of ₹50 lakh.

"This is a region where a file has been pending with the Lieutenant Governor for a year, yet it has still not been approved. This is the state of affairs here. What can you expect from Delhi? Can you really expect them to deliver justice to you?" he questioned.

Dilip Ghosh Targets Abdullah Over Remarks

West Bengal state minister Dilip Ghosh also criticised Farooq Abdullah, accusing him of engaging in divisive politics and invoking Pakistan to create fear among the public.

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Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Dilip Ghosh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a structural transformation under the central government, leaving behind decades of fear-mongering and regional instability, adding that under the current central government, Jammu and Kashmir has changed structurally; terrorism has been curbed, development work is underway, and people on the ground are happy with the progress.

"There are no terrorists left in J&K; the region has become free of terrorism. The people do not want terrorism. Development is underway there, and the central government is fostering this progress in coordination with the rest of the nation. The local population is also happy," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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