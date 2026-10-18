MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Attends Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC’s Daughter Shanaya Munot’s Engagement Ceremony In Mumbai | VIDEO |

Mumbai: MaMaharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray attended the engagement ceremony of Shiv Sena leader and fashion designer Shaina NC’s daughter in Mumbai.

Engagement ceremony in Mumbai

According to reports, Shaina NC’s daughter, Shanaya Munot, got engaged to Bhavik Merchant at an intimate ceremony held at the family’s residence, Shanti Bungalow, on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Thackeray is seen blessing the couple and congratulating them. while even posed for photographs with the family.

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The ceremony was held during Navratri, adding to the festive spirit. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

Salman Khan also attends ceremony

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was also spotted at the ceremony. In the visuals, he is seen blessing the couple and posing for a photograph with them.

Shaina announces engagement on X

Shaina Chudasama Munot, who serves as the national secretary and national spokesperson of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced the engagement on her official X account earlier this week.

Sharing the news, Shaina wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, we are overjoyed to share that our precious daughter Shanaya Munot & Bhavik Merchant got engaged. With gratitude to God, blessings of our parents, family & friends - here's to togetherness, forever.”|

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Couple’s professional backgrounds

Shanaya Munot is an entrepreneur, while her fiancé, Bhavik Merchant, is the founder of SwanSAT, the technology business of SwanCorp, NDTV reported.

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