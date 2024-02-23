'No Rift In MVA Seat-Sharing': Congress Maharashtra In-Charge Ramesh Chennithala

Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said that constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election unitedly and the seat-sharing talks were in the final stage. A final decision will be taken in the MVA meeting on February 27-28, Chennithala added. He also clarified that there are no differences in the MVA over seat sharing.

Chennithala was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the state Congress election committee at the party headquarters Tilak Bhavan, Dadar.

"Talks are going on with allies"

Chennithala said, “MVA is strong in Maharashtra. We will contest elections together and try to win maximum Lok Sabha seats in the state. Our talks are going on with allies. We had talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar. We are also holding talks with NCP leader Sharad Pawar and UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray. We agreed on all the points given by the VBA. Congress party is all set for election,” Chennithala added.

The recent two-day training camp at Lonavala focused on how to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, and poll preparation of the Mumbai Congress was also being reviewed, Chennithala further said.

"BJP a corrupt party"

Congress state chief Nana Patole said, “Government agencies are raiding all the opposition party leaders but none of the corrupt BJP leaders are being raided. The BJP declared to make India corruption-free but the BJP has taken all the corrupt leaders in the party and made the BJP a corrupt party. The BJP made allegations of corruption of Rs70,000 crore on NCP leader Ajit Pawar later he was made the deputy chief minister. Similarly, Ashok Chavan against whom the Prime Minister himself had made allegations of corruption, is in the BJP now and has become a Rajya Sabha MP. The BJP protected the corrupt. Of the saffron party's 303 Lok Sabha members, as many as 165 were earlier with opposition parties, including 67 who were once with the Congress. How can the BJP make a corruption-free India?” Patole asked.

Patole added that there are no differences in MVA but there are differences in Mahayuti that is why BJP president JP Nadda is in Mumbai and holding talks with their alliance leaders. Patole also expressed confidence that MVA could win 42 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.