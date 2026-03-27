No Restrictions On Tennis Cricket Players; ITCSF Clarifies, Prize Money For ‘President’s Cup India’ Raised To ₹1 Crore

Dr. Shrikant Shinde |

Kalyan: In a major relief for players, the International Tennis Cricket Sports Federation of India (ITCSF) has categorically stated that no restrictions will be imposed on tennis cricket players regarding participation in other tournaments.

The federation emphasized that players associated with ITCSF are free to compete in any competition without hesitation.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the sport, ITCSF noted that nearly 90 percent of tennis cricket players come from rural and middle-class backgrounds.

It is essential for players to get maximum opportunities to gain experience, recognition, and financial stability, the federation said, adding that limiting players to a single organization could hinder their growth.

The statement came during the launch of a major ITCSF tournament, scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 15 across 16 states in India. Thousands of players are expected to participate, providing them with a significant national platform to showcase their talent.

ITCSF President and Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde announced a substantial increase in the prize money for the flagship ‘President’s Cup India raising it from ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore.

He described the move as a step toward recognizing the hard work and struggles of players rather than merely offering financial rewards.

The federation also addressed reports from certain regions where players were allegedly being discouraged from participating in other tournaments. ITCSF strongly opposed such practices, stating that imposing restrictions goes against the spirit of player freedom and development. “Every player has the right to choose opportunities based on their ability and aspirations,” it said.

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Additionally, ITCSF confirmed that no registration fees will be charged from players. The federation plans to provide structured opportunities from district to national levels along with attractive prize money, career guidance and employment assistance.

Efforts are also underway to secure central government recognition and to introduce tennis cricket at the school level further strengthening the sport’s grassroots foundation.

ITCSF Maharashtra reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no barriers are placed on players’ dreams, pledging full support to promote a free and progressive sporting environment.

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