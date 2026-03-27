CBSE Issues New Result Policy For Class 12 Students In UAE, Qatar, Kuwait And Others

CBSE: In a major move that will impact thousands of students in West Asia countries due to the US-Iran-Israel war. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification that announces a special assessment scheme for class XII students in West Asian countries, where the board exams were in the middle of the process due to prevailing circumstances.

Important Update | CBSE Class XII Exam Results – West Asian Countries



The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued Notification-2 dated 27.03.2026 outlining the alternative assessment scheme for declaration of Class XII results in West Asian countries (Bahrain, Iran,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 27, 2026

The decision applies to students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. According to the board, conducting examinations in these regions became “infeasible” due to extraordinary conditions, prompting the cancellation of all remaining Class 12.

The Class 12 board examinations had originally begun on February 17, 2026, and were scheduled to conclude by April 10. While examinations conducted up to February 28th had been successfully conducted, the war situation did not allow for the further conduct of exams.

This presented the board with a complex challenge of how best to ensure fair, reliable, and unbiased results for the students who had not been able to complete their exams.

CBSE acknowledged in its notification that no alternative system can fully replicate the accuracy of a full board examination. However, it emphasised that any assessment policy must still uphold fairness, transparency and validity while using credible data on student performance.

Alternative assessment scheme introduced

To this end, CBSE has come out with a detailed policy on alternative assessments. Students are classified based on the number of examinations they were able to take.

For students who took all their papers, results will be announced based on their performance in the board examinations.

For students who were not able to take all their papers, results will heavily depend on internal assessments conducted in schools. This includes quarterly assessments, half-yearly examinations, and pre-board examinations conducted throughout the academic year.

For subjects where theory papers carry 70 or 80 marks, marks obtained in three assessments - quarterly, half-yearly, and final pre-board examinations- will be submitted. The best of these scores will be considered while calculating final results.

For subjects with lower theory weightage were 60, 50 or 30 marks, only final pre-board exam scores will be used. If a student missed the final pre-board, the earlier pre-board performance will be taken into account.

Importantly, practical and internal assessment marks, which are conducted throughout the year, will remain unchanged.

Wide range of Subjects affected

The notification has identified several areas where examinations could not be conducted, including academic areas such as History, Political Science, Economics, Mathematics, Biology, Business Studies, Sociology, Psychology, and language areas such as English, Hindi, Arabic, French, and Urdu.

Areas of skill-based and vocational subjects, including Information Technology, Web Application, Tourism, Banking, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science, are included in the revised assessment scheme.

Special cases and provisions

The CBSE has also considered specific groups of students. Candidates who have attempted the compartment exams for one subject will have their results declared based on their performance in the exams if they have attempted the same. If not, they will be given the opportunity to write the exams in July 2026.

Students who did not appear in any exam conducted till March 28 will be marked “Absent” as per examination bye-laws.

Meanwhile, students who shifted their examination centres to other countries, including India, will have their results declared based on their actual exam performance.

Strict guidelines for schools

Schools have been instructed to upload student marks on the CBSE website between April 6 and 13, 2026. It is also stated that once the marks are uploaded, no changes will be allowed. This is where accuracy is of prime importance. Schools have also been instructed to keep records of marks and answer sheets for verification purposes. These records may be sought by the CBSE for fairness and authenticity in evaluation. A stark warning has been given that if any school is found to be using unfair and biased practices, their results may be canceled.

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What happens next?

CBSE has announced that the results for these students would be declared along with the results of the rest of the class 12 students, so that they are not left behind in the academic race. If the students do not meet the eligibility criteria, they would be put in the compartment or essential repeat categories, as per the existing rules. The compartment examinations would be conducted in July 2026, under certain conditions.

Apart from that, the students who are not satisfied with the marks allotted to them would be allowed to appear for fresh examinations in the subjects that could not be conducted, if the conditions permit.

Balancing fairness and uncertainty

While recognising the limitations of an alternative system, CBSE reiterated its stance that “the policy has been designed keeping in mind the academic interest of the students without compromising on fairness.”

“The objective is to ensure that students in affected regions are not disadvantaged in their future academic and career pursuits,” it noted.