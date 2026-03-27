Mumbai: Primary Students Made To Sit On Ground, Denied Exam Hall Entry By School Authority Over Unpaid Fees; Video Viral

Mumbai: The disturbing incident in Mumbai has sparked concern after a viral video showing primary school students seated on the ground went viral on social media. The video is from Antonio De Souza High School in Byculla and was shared by the Instagram account ‘hindustan_daily’. At first glance, the students in the video seem to have assembled for a specific activity, but the reality behind it has raised serious questions.

According to parents who spoke to The Free Press Journal, the children seen in the video were allegedly not allowed to enter their classrooms because their school fees had not been paid. Instead, they were made to sit on the floor after the morning assembly.

“The children reached school on time and attended the morning prayer as usual. But after that, a group of students, including my child, were stopped from entering the classroom and asked to sit outside,” the parent said to FPJ.

What has made the situation more concerning is the timing. The incident reportedly took place on March 25, 2026, which was also the first day of the children’s final examinations. While the students were eventually allowed to appear for the exam, they had already lost valuable time.

“The worst part is that it was the first day of their exam. They were later allowed inside, but by then, they had already missed some time,” the parent added.

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Additionally, the parents stated that the school administration had asked them to submit a written guarantee letter stating when they would be able to clear the pending fees.

The incident has triggered debate online, with many questioning whether such measures are appropriate, especially when it involves young children and their right to education. As the video continues to circulate, concerns are being raised about the emotional impact such actions may have on students at a formative age.