Missed Or Failed Bihar Inter Examination 2026? BSEB Special, Compartment Exam Registration Underway At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Apply Until April 15

BSEB Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the notification for Intermediate Special and Compartmental Examinations 2026, with applications to be submitted online until April 15. The exams aim to provide a second chance to students to either improve their scores or clear failed subjects.

In case of any issues with the application form, candidates can reach out at Help Desk No.: 0612-2230039 or Help Desk Email: bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com

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BSEB Inter Result 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the results for various eligibility for the intermediate and departmental exams.

Eligibility for Intermediate Special Examination, 2026

This exam is a "second chance" for students who missed the main annual exam through no fault of their own or who want to improve.

Category I (Regular/Private): Students from the 2024-26 session who passed their Sent-up (pre-board) exams but couldn't fill out the annual exam form due to negligence by the school head or other unavoidable reasons.

Category II (Ex-Student): Registered students from the 2022-24 or 2023-25 sessions who qualified for the 2026 Annual exam but missed the form-filling process.

Category III (Absentee): Students who filled out the form for the 2026 Annual exam but were absent in all subjects (Theory and/or Practical) for any reason.

Category IV (Improvement): Students who passed in 2025 and wanted to appear in 2026 to improve their grade but missed the application deadline.

Category V (Qualifying): Students appearing to qualify in a single subject or specific category.

Eligibility for Intermediate Compartmental Examination, 2026

This is specifically for students who appeared in the Annual exam but did not pass.

Failing 1 or 2 Subjects: Students who failed in at most two (2) subjects (compulsory or elective) are eligible to appear in this exam to clear those specific papers.

Practical Marks: If a student passed the practical part of a subject in the Annual exam but failed the theory, their practical marks will be "carried forward." They do not need to retake the practical exam.

Chances: Students get three chances to clear compartmental exams. If they fail here, they can try again in the 2027 Annual/Compartmental cycle.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Online Application Process

The instructions specify that the head of the institution must fill out the forms on behalf of the students:

Visit the Portal at intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Click on "Intermediate Compartmental and Special Examination, 2026."

Use the institutional User ID and Password.

Go to the "Exam Module" and click "Make Payment." Select the faculty (Arts/Science/Commerce) and student category.

After payment, go to "Exam Form/Payment Status." Only if the payment is successful will the "Edit/View" option appear.

Verify all details and submit the Exam Form.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Fees

Candidates can check out the BSEB Inter Result 2026 Fee Breakdown Below:

General Fee Breakdown (Per Student):

Examination Application Fee: ₹150

Examination Fee: ₹260

Local Levy: ₹480

Marksheet Fee: ₹170

Provisional Certificate Fee: ₹170

Migration Certificate Fee: ₹170

Online Processing Fee: ₹30 (to be kept by the educational institution)

Total Basic Fee: ₹1430

Total Fees by Student Category:

Regular, Private, & Ex-students: ₹1430

Improvement & Qualifying Students: ₹1770 (includes ₹340 permission fee)

Vocational Course (Regular): ₹1830 (includes ₹400 practical exam fee)

Vocational (Improvement/Qualifying): ₹2170

Compartmental Students: ₹960 (They do not pay for Provisional or Migration certificates and receive a 50% discount on the exam fee).

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Important Instructions for Application

Candidates should follow the proper instructions given for the BSEB Inter Result 2026.

The photos must be 35mm x 30mm, JPG/JPEG format, 400-500 KB, and have a plain white or light green background.

The scanned signature should be 3.5cm x 1cm and between 5 and 20 KB.

Students are required to provide their Unique ID during the application process.

Fees can be paid through Indian Bank or HDFC Bank using E-Challan, Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or RTGS/NEFT.

For assistance, call 0612-2230039 or email bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.

Check Official Notification Here