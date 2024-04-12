'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | File pic

There are no restrictions in putting up sign boards for municipal councils in any language along with the State’s official language, Marathi, the Bombay High Court has said.

The high court dismissed a petition seeking the removal of a signboard of the Patur Municipal Council displaying the civic body's name in Urdu along with Marathi.

“There is no prohibition on the use of any language, in addition to the official language,” a bench of Justices Avinash Gharote and MS Jawalkar said on April 10.

Petition Against Use Of Urdu On Municipal Signboard Under Maharashtra Language Act

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Varsha Bagde seeking direction to the chairman of the Akola District Marathi Language Committee to take immediate action against the use of Urdu on the signboard of the Patur Municipal Council.

Bagde's plea pointed out provisions of the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act, 2022 which prohibited use of any language other than Marathi on the signboards of civic authorities.

Interpreting Language Use In Municipal Council Signboards

The provisions of the Act states that only Marathi language should be used as official language and no other language is permitted, her plea claimed.

The state contended that there is no prohibition in the Act to write the name of the municipal councils on the signboards in any language, in addition to Marathi. The Act merely provides Marathi to be the official language and in case the said dictum is satisfied, display of the name of the municipal council in addition to Marathi language would not be prohibited.