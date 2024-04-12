 'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC

'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC

The state contended that there is no prohibition in the Act to write the name of the municipal councils on the signboards in any language, in addition to Marathi.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File pic

There are no restrictions in putting up sign boards for municipal councils in any language along with the State’s official language, Marathi, the Bombay High Court has said.

The high court dismissed a petition seeking the removal of a signboard of the Patur Municipal Council displaying the civic body's name in Urdu along with Marathi.

“There is no prohibition on the use of any language, in addition to the official language,” a bench of Justices Avinash Gharote and MS Jawalkar said on April 10.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Set To Impose Fines On Shop Owners Over Non-Compliance Of Marathi Sign Board...
article-image

Petition Against Use Of Urdu On Municipal Signboard Under Maharashtra Language Act

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Varsha Bagde seeking direction to the chairman of the Akola District Marathi Language Committee to take immediate action against the use of Urdu on the signboard of the Patur Municipal Council.

Bagde's plea pointed out provisions of the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act, 2022 which prohibited use of any language other than Marathi on the signboards of civic authorities.

Read Also
Mumbai: SC restrains BMC from taking action against FRTWA for not putting up Marathi sign boards 
article-image

Interpreting Language Use In Municipal Council Signboards

The provisions of the Act states that only Marathi language should be used as official language and no other language is permitted, her plea claimed.

The state contended that there is no prohibition in the Act to write the name of the municipal councils on the signboards in any language, in addition to Marathi. The Act merely provides Marathi to be the official language and in case the said dictum is satisfied, display of the name of the municipal council in addition to Marathi language would not be prohibited.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Launch App Promoting Women's Self-Help Group Products, Collaborating With...

Mumbai News: BMC To Launch App Promoting Women's Self-Help Group Products, Collaborating With...

'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC

'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 7.94 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹ 4.6 Crore Inside Underwears And Hair...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 7.94 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹ 4.6 Crore Inside Underwears And Hair...

Surprised With Maharashtra Govt's Stand Not To Extend Benefits To Martyr (Major) Anuj Sood's Widow:...

Surprised With Maharashtra Govt's Stand Not To Extend Benefits To Martyr (Major) Anuj Sood's Widow:...

Mumbai News: After Gokhale Bridge Misalignment, Residents Of Dadar Concerned About Under-...

Mumbai News: After Gokhale Bridge Misalignment, Residents Of Dadar Concerned About Under-...