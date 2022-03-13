'No question of fear': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut responds to LoP Devendra Fadnavis' 'scared' remark

After a team of the BKC cyber police in Mumbai recorded senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's statement for almost for two hours at his residence in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister took a press conference where he targeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, before the interrogation of Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut in a Tweet wrote in the morning, "Why are you scared?"

Fadnavis responding to it said, "I am asking them that I have openly said that I am ready for interrogation. Sanjay Raut is holding press conferences every day in fear. Every day he is accusing the central authorities. I have said myself that I am ready to come for interrogation."

He also said, "I would like to tell Sanjay Raut that when I received the notice, I took a press conference and announced that I would be interrogated without using it despite my privilege. But my question is why Sanjay Raut is scared when such a situation arises. Why do they hold press conferences every day and ask, 'Why are you calling me?' This question has also been asked by Fadnavis."

Responding to this Sanjay Raut in a tweet said "Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has something wrong with his listening and watching. Sanjay Raut is a Shiv Sainik. There is no question of fear. I held two press conferences to find out how false the Central Investigation Agency is. Don't lie so much."

विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या ऐकण्यात व पहाण्यात काही तरी दोष निर्माण झालाय. संजय राऊत मर्द शिवसैनिक आहे.

घाबरण्याचा प्रश्नच नाही. केंद्रीय तपास यंत्रणा किती खोटे पणाने कारवाया करतात याचा पोलखोल करण्यासाठी मी दोन पत्रकार परिषद घेतल्या.पुराव्यासह. इतकेही खोटे बोलू नका. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking of phone tapping case, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is accused of tapping phones of political leaders and senior officials illegally when she was chief of the SID. Former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by her to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police about alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

The letter also had details of intercepted phone calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Following a complaint lodged by the State Intelligence Department (SID), a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai last year against unidentified persons for allegedly illegally tapping phones and leaking confidential documents.

Before the FIR was registered, the then Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in his inquiry report that Shukla had leaked the confidential report.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:17 PM IST