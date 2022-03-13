Why some people think they are above law? Sanjay Raut on BJP's protest against police summoning Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: In the wake of protest BJP's protest against Mumbai police recording Devendra Fadnavis's statement in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked why some people and political parties think of themselves as above the law and why "drama" was being staged.

Raut in a post on Twitter claimed earlier central agencies summoned several Maharashtra ministers and public representatives for probe into some cases out of "political vendetta".

There are no special rights for anyone in democracy and all are equal before the law, said the Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

A team of the BKC cyber police here on Sunday reached former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis's residence to record his statement in connection with the phone tapping case.

The police had issued a notice to Fadnavis in this connection and BJP workers in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday staged protest and burnt copies of the notice.

A number of BJP leaders, including MLA Nitesh Rane, MLCs Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar, also gathered outside Fadnavis's residence in south Mumbai.

"Why some people and political parties think of themselves as being above the law? The central agencies summoned several ministers and public representatives in Maharashtra for probe out of political vendetta and they appeared before the agencies..No one has special rights in democracy. All are equal before the law. Why this drama then?" Raut asked in a tweet in Marathi.

Talking to reporters here, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray targeted the BJP, claiming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) does not use its agencies against the opponents as "campaign machineries" like the Centre does.

"We just take forward the legal process. I don't want to comment more about it," Thackeray said, when asked about instances of complaints being filed against each other by the ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra.

He also claimed that the BJP was frustrated, and hence staging protests on various issues.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:19 PM IST