'No Point Arriving On Time If It Takes An Hour And Half To Exit': Passenger Flags Air India Flight Experience At Mumbai's CSMIA

Mumbai: A passenger’s detailed account of her recent Air India flight to Mumbai has sparked discussion online, with the flyer highlighting multiple concerns related to disembarkation, transit delays and baggage handling.

In a post shared on X, user Nirupama Kotru addressed the airline directly, outlining three key issues she experienced upon arrival. She began by pointing to the use of a step ladder while disembarking from the plane to the bus. According to her, the arrangement proved challenging, particularly for elderly passengers, those with knee issues, and travellers carrying hand baggage. She suggested that the airline consider using ramp-based systems, similar to those deployed by IndiGo, wherever aerobridges are unavailable.

Dear @airindia

I have three quick observations to make about the latest flight of yours that I took to #Mumbai this evening.

Firstly, the aircraft used a step ladder(+bus) for disembarkation, and it was quite difficult for a lot of passengers,esplly the elderly/those with knee… pic.twitter.com/NvzrsPdw0u — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) March 22, 2026

The second concern raised pertained to delays in reaching the arrival terminal. The passenger noted that although the flight landed at Terminal 1, passengers were transported to Terminal 2, resulting in a delay of over 20 minutes on the bus. She remarked that even if a flight arrives on time, extended delays in reaching the terminal and collecting baggage diminish the overall travel experience, adding that the total waiting time post-landing stretched close to an hour.

Highlighting baggage delays, she stated that while the flight landed at approximately 8:10 pm, luggage began arriving on the belt only around 9:10 pm, with her own bag received at 9:18 pm. She observed that several passengers were still waiting for their baggage as she exited, attributing the delay to inter-terminal transfer from T1 to T2.

Summing up her experience, the passenger said it took nearly one and a half hours from landing to reaching the parking area, describing it as below expectations for a domestic flight. She urged the airline to improve airport infrastructure and streamline passenger handling processes.

Responding to the post, Air India said, “We hear you, Ms Kotru, and have noted your inputs for necessary review. We appreciate you reaching out to us and look forward to welcoming you on board again soon.”

The incident raises concerns about passenger convenience and coordination between terminals at busy airports, highlighting the need for smoother ground handling to ensure a seamless travel experience.

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