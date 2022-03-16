No Parking from Satra Plaza to Palm Beach Galaria in Vashi

The Traffic Department of Navi Mumbai police has issued a notification and declared the stretch from Satra Plaza to Palm Beach Galaria to Grain Market in sector 19 in Vashi as no parking area from March 16. The stretch was found congested due to parking on both sides of the road and it was impossible for a single vehicle to cross easily.

The stretch from Satra Plaza to Palm Beach Galaria to Grain Market falls under the APMC Traffic unit and it was observed that there are a number of small and big shops. Earlier, the traffic department had allowed parking at one side of the road. However, over the period, both sides of the road were being used for parking. This led to traffic congestion.

According to officials from the Traffic Department, the stretch houses a child hospital, government, and private offices. “The decision has been taken keeping the smooth flow of traffic during the emergency,” said an official from the traffic department from APMC. He added that the decision does not include the fire brigade, police, and ambulance.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:06 PM IST