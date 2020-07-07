No. of new cases in state drop below 6,000-mark on Monday

Mumbai: Maharashtra witnessed an 18 per cent drop in new corona cases on Monday as compared to the day before, with 5,368 new cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total progressive count is now 2,11,987, with 9,026 deaths. Meanwhile, 3,522 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,15,262 so far.

Of the 204 deaths, 114 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 39 in Nashik division, 28 in Pune, 12 in Aurangabad division, four each in Latur and Akola, two in Kolhapur and one in Nagpur.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,201 new corona cases and 49 deaths in the city on Monday, bringing the total count to 85,326, with 4,935 deaths until now.

Mumbai’s share of new cases was around 20 per cent, whereas that of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai), was 40 per cent. In the MMR, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recorded the highest addition of new cases, at 454, followed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (301), Vasai-Virar (283) and Thane (250).

Officials said the city will see a surge in the daily testing numbers, with more rapid antigen kits being put to use. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said more than 1,000 tests have been carried out using these kits, which provide results within 30 minutes. Positive cases in the city have plateaued in the past one month, though many have attributed this to insufficient testing. The growth rate of cases between June 29 and July 5 was 1.60 per cent.

Currently, there are 106 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 63 government and 43 private. Of the 11,35,447 laboratory samples, 2,11,987 had tested positive (18.67%) until Monday. Currently, 6,15,265 people are in home quarantine and 46,355 people are in institutional quarantine.