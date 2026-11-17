'No Nikah Took Place': Woman Denies Forced Conversion In First Case Under Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Act, 2026

The Dindoshi Sessions Court has sought clarification from the investigating officer before hearing Faiz Akbar Khan's anticipatory bail plea | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The alleged first case registered under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, will be tested in the sessions court after the alleged victim told the court on Monday that she had not been forced to convert and that a Nikah ceremony had not yet been performed.

Faiz Akbar Khan, the first person to have been booked under the new law, has approached the sessions court at Dindoshi for anticipatory bail. During the hearing on Monday, the woman, whose mother lodged a complaint, appeared before the court.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld by the court, informed the judge that she had not undergone a Nikah ceremony with the accused and that she had no objection if anticipatory bail was granted to Khan.

Mother Seeks To Submit Additional Evidence

Meanwhile, the mother, through her lawyer, also sought to intervene and submit photographs and other documents as additional evidence. The lawyer claimed that the material supported the allegation that a Nikah had taken place. Khan's defence counsel disputed this claim, maintaining that the photographs did not establish that any such ceremony had been performed.

Defence Questions Police Investigation

Besides, Khan's lawyer claimed that the marriage was performed under the Special Marriage Act and that the police had also taken a copy of the register but had not produced it before the court. It was also alleged that the police registered the case without any verification and in a hurry.

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The court has now asked the investigating officer to appear before it to clarify several aspects and has scheduled the hearing for Tuesday.

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