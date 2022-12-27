No need to panic, focus on 5-point formula to tackle emerging COVID-19 situation: Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant | File Photo

Nagpur: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday said even though there is not a single case reported in the state of the BF.7 variant of COVID-19, the government has sounded alert and asked the administration to focus on the effective implementation of five point formula comprising test, track, treat, vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour.

‘’There is no need to panic. As per the Centre’s advisory, the state government asked to conduct thermal testing of the passengers coming from abroad, especially from China,’’ he added.

Sawant said that the state has completed the vaccination on a large scale with the administration of COVID-19 doses adding that the immunity of the citizens is quite good. He reiterated that there is no need to panic.

On making use of masks mandatory, Sawant said the state government would take a decision after the meeting with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Maharashtra reported 15 new COVID-19 patients and zero deaths on December 26 while 9 patients were discharged. The case fatality rate is 1.82% and the recovery rate is 98.17%.

There are 154 active COVID-19 patients while the progressive cases are 8136526, discharged 7987957 and deaths 148415.