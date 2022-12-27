Mumbai: City sees 35% jump in active COVID-19 cases in 2 days

Representative Image | ANI Photo

Mumbai: The city has witnessed a 35% jump in active Covid-19 cases in two days. As per the data, there were 37 active cases until December 23 which increased to 50 until December 25. Meanwhile, the number of cases is below 10 daily. Senior health experts said there will be a slight rise in cases due to the change in weather and citizens with comorbidities will be contracted most, but all have moderate symptoms which is not worrisome. Moreover, the experts urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB), the minimum being mandatory masking in public places, social and political gatherings, workplaces, religious places, sports events, meetings, markets etc.

No need to panic, says Additional Commissioner

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said there is no need for panic as numbers are very less compared to what was reported in June this year. All the aspects of Covid are under control and the endemic stage is going on.

“We will be conducting a mock drill today (December 27) at Seven Hills Hospital. We will check the working condition of oxygen cylinders, ventilators, MRI and CT scan machines. We will also check the manpower and medicine stock. We urge citizens to adhere Covid norms in public places,” he said. At present, there are two suspected and four confirmed Covid cases at the hospital.

Infectious disease expert speaks on the viruses' mutation

Dr Ishwar Gilada, an infectious disease expert, said that China’s BF.7 is BA.5.2.1.7 sublineage of Omicron BA.5. BF.7 has R346T mutation in the spike protein of the virus and can escape antibodies that have been derived from the vaccines targeted to the original Wuhan virus, especially the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. Contrary to the rumours, the symptoms of BF.7 infections are not different from other sub-variants of Omicron. Rhinitis (runny nose), sore throat, fever, cough, vomiting, fatigue, body ache, headache and diarrhoea are a few symptoms. However, those with severe comorbidities are more prone to develop severe diseases requiring hospitalisation, ICU and ventilator support.

“However, knowing the erratic behavior of SARS-CoV2, it is prudent to take precautionary measures and do the mock drill for preparedness. Its mitigation is not difficult but requires well-coordinated multi-prong strategies involving the central, state governments and local self-governments up to the panchayat level; medical professionals and researchers; pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing companies as well as civil society organisations. The government has nicely coined a strategy of 4Ts + 1G: Test - Track - Treat - Teeka (vaccination) and Genome sequencing. We neither have to panic nor have to take any drastic steps like lockdown,” he said.