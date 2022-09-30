No need of loud music and DJ for dandiya, celebrate Navratri in traditional way: Bombay HC

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has noted that because the religious festival of Navratri is about worshipping the Goddess "Shakti," which requires concentration and attention, it cannot be done in a noisy environment. As a result, there is no need to use modern sound systems like DJs, loudspeakers, etc. for performing Garba and Dandiya.

In response to a petition asking for an order banning the use of sound equipment for the ongoing Navratri festival on a playground designated as a "silent zone" under the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, the court made this observation.