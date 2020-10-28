No mention of early morning swearing-in ceremony? Sharad Pawar mocks Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's book

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari while making fun of his (governor) coffee table book which the latter released after completion of one year tenure.

Pawar in his letter to Governor full of sarcasm and satire said there is no mention of 'jana rajyapal' in the Constitution of India. He was referring to the title of the book which says ' jana rajya pal koshiyari.'

Pawar further took a dig saying "despite such mention I am thankful for receiving copy of the book".

Pawar further writes in his letter "after going through coffee table book, except one or two swearing-in ceremonies (without mentioning early morning swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar) coffee book mentions about welcome ceremonies, convocation functions and meetings with dignitaries."

Pawar highlights without mentioning that how the governor avoided putting pictures of early morning swearing of Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar.

Further he also points out to Governor that the book also doesn't mention anything about his advice to CM Uddhav Thackeray on secularism and subsequent disapproval of language used by governor in that letter by home minister Amit Shah.

Pawar's letter was in response to the Governor's coffee table book which was released on 11th September and copies of which were sent to various dignitaries in the state.

Earlier, Pawar in a letter to PM Narendra Modi had criticized the immoderate language used by Koshyari to CM on the issue of reopening of temples. Thackeray had retorted it saying he did not want Governor's certificate on Hindutva. Pawar also brought to notice the erosion of value of the people assuming the Constitutional post.

Thereafter Pawar said a person with self-respect would have resigned after the union home minister said Governor should not have avoided the language in his letter.