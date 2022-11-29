No measles cases in Palghar since July

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Palghar: No measles cases have been detected in Palghar since July this year, and barring exceptions most children aged less below five years are vaccinated. The government agencies are closely monitoring the situation through a survey, which has thrown up changes in the spread of measles due to migrations to Palghar owing to employment opportunities.

While 60 cases were detected in January this year, the patient count was only one each in March, April and July. As a precautionary measure, children aged between nine months and five years are being given a dose of ‘Vitamin A’ supplement every six months. Frontline workers, however, are keeping a close watch on new migrations.

The neighbouring Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has a few cases, which is a cause of concern as children from Palghar and Dahanu attend schools in Vasai-Virar.

District Health Officer Dr Dayanad Suryavanshi said that preventive vaccination has been successfully conducted for the last three years. “Blood samples of suspected patients were sent for examination but no case of measles was detected,” he confirmed.