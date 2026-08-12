No Marathi, Up To 3-Month Licence Suspension For Commercial Drivers Under New Maharashtra Rules | File Photo

Mumbai: Commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra who fail to demonstrate the required practical knowledge of Marathi could face suspension of the relevant driving licence authorisation for up to three months under the amended motor vehicle rules. If a driver continues to violate the requirement after the suspension, the authorisation can be cancelled. The move puts the language requirement directly into the licensing framework for passenger transport drivers.

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The provision is part of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The rules cover drivers of autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters. Under the amended Rule 4, “working knowledge of Marathi language” has been added as a requirement for relevant authorisations. A separate provision under Rule 22(3A) specifically applies the condition to authorised drivers of app-based motor cabs.

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If the licensing authority finds that a driver does not possess the required Marathi knowledge, it can take action after recording reasons in writing. The first step can be suspension of the relevant authorisation on the driving licence for a period of up to three months. If the driver continues to violate the requirement, the authority can subsequently cancel the authorisation.

The requirement does not stop with drivers. Under the amended Rule 78, permit holders are also required to have practical knowledge of Marathi. Under Rule 85, the condition will also apply when renewing permits for app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters. The language knowledge must be at a level considered satisfactory by the concerned authority.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the changes were aimed at ensuring better communication between passenger vehicle drivers and commuters. “Practical knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand their concerns and ensure a safe and convenient journey,” he said.

The government said the amendments were introduced to remove ambiguity in the earlier rules. Complaints had been received that some non-Marathi-speaking drivers were avoiding the requirement by taking advantage of unclear provisions. The revised rules are intended to provide a clearer legal basis for enforcement.

Officials have also clarified that the change should not be referred to as a new “Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act, 2026”. It is formally the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introduced under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.