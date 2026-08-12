MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Mumbai's Varsha Bungalow, Political Buzz Intensifies |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Wednesday morning, triggering fresh speculation in political circles.

Thackeray presented Fadnavis with a bouquet during the meeting, reported Marathi news outlets, including ESakal. However, the exact reason and agenda of the meeting have not been officially disclosed.

Meeting Sparks Political Speculation

The meeting assumes significance as Raj Thackeray has, in recent days, launched sharp criticism of the state government's functioning. His direct meeting with Fadnavis has therefore sparked discussions about whether the two leaders discussed ongoing political and administrative issues in the state.

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The meeting also comes at a crucial time as the Supreme Court is hearing the case concerning the ownership of the Shiv Sena and its election symbol. While there is speculation that the issue could have figured in the discussion, there is no official confirmation about what was discussed between Thackeray and Fadnavis.

Raj Thackeray had recently visited Nashik and inspected various development works being undertaken ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. During the visit, he questioned the quality and planning of several projects and criticised the government, alleging that some development works could pose risks to citizens. The preparations for the Kumbh Mela could therefore also have been among the issues discussed during his meeting with the chief minister.

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Thackeray Slams Govt Over Mumbai-Goa Highway Delay

Thackeray had also inspected the Mumbai-Goa highway and criticised the delays in the project. He questioned why contractors were repeatedly abandoning the work and raised concerns about possible political connections behind the contractors. He had called for an inquiry into the reasons behind the repeated delays.

Against the backdrop of these recent attacks on the government, Thackeray's meeting with Fadnavis has acquired added political significance. However, the exact agenda of the meeting and whether any specific political or administrative issue was discussed remain unclear.

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