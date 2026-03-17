'No LPG Shortage In Maharashtra, Stocks Adequate; Govt Takes Steps To Curb Black Marketing': Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Mumbai: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday informed the state assembly that there is no shortage of LPG in Maharashtra and that petrol and diesel stocks remain adequate. He said the government has taken multiple steps to prevent black marketing and ensure smooth supply of essential commodities.

Control Room, Helpline Set Up for Citizens

Bhujbal stated that all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain uninterrupted LPG distribution. A state-level control room has been set up, and a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (9769919221) has been launched for citizens. LPG production at refineries has been increased from 9,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes, with facilities operating at full capacity.

He added that priority is being given to ensure 100 per cent gas supply to essential services such as hospitals, schools and colleges. The government is also disseminating regular updates through radio, television and print media to prevent panic, while awareness campaigns are being conducted against fake news on social media.

Rs 300 Subsidy Per Cylinder from Centre

Addressing price concerns, Bhujbal said LPG cylinder rates are determined by the Centre and have recently been increased by around Rs 60. However, he noted that a subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder is provided by the Union government, along with additional benefits under state schemes.

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The minister said vigilance squads have been set up across districts to curb black marketing, with over 2,100 inspections conducted between January and mid-March, leading to seizures of 1208 cylinders and 23 offences have been registered and 18 people were arrested. He assured strict action under the Essential Commodities Act against hoarding and illegal activities. total amount of seizure is Rs 33,66,411.

Gulf Disruptions Temporary, Alternatives Ready

Bhujbal also noted that global developments, including disruptions in the Gulf region, have temporarily affected supplies, but the situation is expected to stabilise soon. He said alternative fuel options such as kerosene and coal are being considered if needed, and efforts are underway to streamline kerosene distribution.

Meanwhile, Leader of the NCP (SP) legislature party Jayant Patil alleged that there is a widespread shortage of LPG cylinders and accused the government of failing to address the crisis. He claimed long queues are being seen across the state and criticised the government for not sharing adequate information or allowing discussion on the issue in the State assembly.

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