ISKCON Navi Mumbai Launches International Gita Scholarship Test 2026 To Promote Spiritual Learning Among Youth

ISKCON Navi Mumbai | X @iskconkharghar

ISKCON Navi Mumbai has announced the International Gita Scholarship Test (IGST) 2026, an initiative aimed at encouraging spiritual learning and deeper engagement with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita among devotees, students and the wider community.

Organised by Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji Mandir

Organised by ISKCON Navi Mumbai – Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji Mandir, Glory of Maharashtra, a Vedic Cultural Centre, the test has been introduced as a platform to inspire participants to study and reflect on the timeless wisdom of the Gita. The registration fee for the test has been fixed at Rs 101.

As part of the event, all participants will receive certificates in recognition of their spiritual journey, while the top three winners will be awarded an exclusive spiritual retreat at ISKCON Navi Mumbai. In addition, the top 50 participants will receive special gift sets.

Aim to Connect Youth with Gita's Teachings

A representative from ISKCON Navi Mumbai said, “The International Gita Scholarship Test 2026 is an effort to connect more people, especially the younger generation, with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in an engaging and meaningful way. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire spiritual growth, self-reflection and a stronger connection with Krishna consciousness.”

Registrations for the scholarship test are now open, and interested participants can apply through the registration link/QR code shared by the organisers. For further details, organisers can be contacted at 9321541939 or via email at intgitascholarshiptest26@gmail.com.

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