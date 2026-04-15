No Lessons Learnt: Overloaded Taxis Continue To Ply On Kalyan–Bhiwandi–Malanggad Route After 11 Deaths; Traffic Police Launch Crackdown | VIDEO

Authorities intensify enforcement as dangerous taxi overloading continues on the Kalyan–Bhiwandi–Malanggad stretch | File Photo

Kalyan, April 15, 2026: Days after a devastating accident on the Kalyan Murbad route that killed 11 passengers, the menace of overloaded taxis continues unchecked on the busy Kalyan–Bhiwandi–Malanggad corridor.

Despite the loss of innocent lives, reckless ferrying of passengers beyond capacity remains rampant, exposing glaring gaps in enforcement and commuter awareness.

Safety norms flouted despite fatal accident

In what appears to be a classic case of apathy overriding accountability, taxi drivers operating from the Kalyan railway station area towards Bhiwandi, Padgha, and Shri Malanggad are continuing to flout safety norms with impunity. The tragic accident, which should have served as a wake-up call, has had little impact on ground-level practices.

#WATCH | Overloaded Taxis Continue To Ply On Kalyan–Bhiwandi–Malanggad Route Even After 11 Lives Lost In Accident; Traffic Police Launch Crackdown



Reported by @AzmiJourno #Maharashtra #KalyanAccident pic.twitter.com/pvfJ7FEWkt — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 15, 2026

Overcrowding puts vulnerable passengers at risk

Commuters are still being crammed into vehicles far beyond their sanctioned capacity. Taxis designed to carry six to seven passengers are routinely seen accommodating as many as eight to twelve individuals.

The situation becomes even more alarming as women, children, and elderly passengers are among those forced into these unsafe journeys, often due to a lack of alternative transport options during peak hours.

High-risk corridor raises concerns

The Kalyan–Bhiwandi–Malanggad stretch, particularly the Malanggad Road and the Murbad link, has increasingly gained notoriety as a high-risk route. Frequent overloading, coupled with speeding and poor adherence to traffic regulations, has effectively turned this corridor into a ticking time bomb.

Authorities intensify enforcement drive

Only after the fatal mishap did the authorities spring into action. The Kalyan Traffic Police have now intensified their enforcement drive, deploying special squads in and around the railway station area, one of the busiest transit points for shared taxis. Since early morning, teams have been conducting surprise checks and taking strict action against violators.

Fines imposed, stricter measures introduced

Officials have confirmed that errant drivers are being slapped with hefty fines ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000. In a bid to enhance deterrence, authorities have also made it mandatory for offenders to pay fines through court proceedings rather than settling them on the spot.

Call for public cooperation

However, officials admit that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. They have urged commuters to act responsibly and refrain from boarding overloaded vehicles, even if it means waiting longer for safer alternatives. Citizens have also been encouraged to report violations to assist the authorities in maintaining road safety.

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Need for collective responsibility

The continuing violations underline a harsh reality: while rules exist on paper, their effectiveness ultimately depends on both strict enforcement and public cooperation. Without a collective effort, the risk of more such tragedies looms large over the region.

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