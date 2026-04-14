Bhiwandi Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Water Tank While Retrieving Cricket Ball

Teen’s death in Bhiwandi highlights safety risks of open water tanks in residential areas | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 14, 2026: A heartbreaking incident from the Samad Nagar area of Bhiwandi has sent shockwaves across the locality after a 13-year-old boy tragically lost his life in an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Boy falls into underground water tank

The deceased, identified as Arham Khan (13), was playing cricket with his friends near a residential building when the ball accidentally fell into an underground water storage tank situated beneath the structure. In an innocent attempt to retrieve the ball, Arham entered the tank, unaware of the depth and danger posed by the accumulated water inside.

Rescue attempt fails

According to eyewitnesses, the boy soon began to struggle after stepping into the tank, as he reportedly misjudged the water level and lost balance. His friends immediately raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents.

Within minutes, local youths rushed to the spot and attempted a rescue operation. However, by the time Arham was pulled out of the tank, he had already drowned.

Police register accidental death report

Officials from the Bhiwandi City Police promptly reached the scene, carried out a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the case.

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Safety concerns raised

The incident has plunged the area into mourning and raised serious concerns about safety measures and the lack of proper security around open or unprotected water storage tanks in residential premises.

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