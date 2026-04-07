Bhiwandi Tragedy: Speeding Tractor Kills Woman, Leaves 2 Children Critical In Padgha Highway Accident; Case Registered Against Driver

Fatal crash on Bhiwandi–Padgha Highway leaves woman dead and two children critically injured | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, April 7: In a tragic road accident on the Bhiwandi–Padgha Highway on Monday late evening, a speeding tractor rammed into a motorcycle carrying a family of four, resulting in the death of a woman and leaving two minor children critically injured. The incident triggered panic in the area and once again raised serious concerns over reckless driving on highways.

Family on way to visit relatives

According to police and local sources, 32-year-old Wasim Ansari, a resident of Gabi Nagar, Gulzar Nagar, Rabia Apartment in Bhiwandi, was travelling on Monday late evening with his wife Salimunnisa and their two children. The family was on their way to Khadoli village in Padgha to visit relatives when the accident occurred.

High-speed collision near Khadoli bridge

As they crossed the Khadoli bridge and reached near Sagar Inn Hotel, a tractor approaching from behind at high speed reportedly lost control and rammed into their motorcycle. The impact of the collision was severe, throwing all four occupants onto the road.

Woman killed, children critically injured

In the chaos that followed, the uncontrolled tractor ran over Salimunnisa, leaving her critically injured.

The two children also sustained serious injuries in the crash, while Wasim Ansari suffered minor injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot immediately and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared Salimunnisa dead on arrival.

The injured children were later shifted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi and subsequently referred to a private hospital for advanced treatment, where their condition remains critical.

Police register case, probe underway

Upon receiving information, Padgha Police reached the accident site, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against the tractor driver, and further investigation is underway.

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Concerns over highway safety

The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of overspeeding and negligent driving on highways, posing a serious threat to commuters’ safety.

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