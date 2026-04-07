Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown From April 11 To 12 For Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas

BNMC to suspend water supply in Bhiwandi for 24 hours due to pre-monsoon maintenance work | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, April 7: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has informed citizens that there will be no water supply for 24 hours from 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, 2026, to 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 12, 2026, due to essential pre-monsoon maintenance work.

Shutdown rescheduled for maintenance work

The shutdown, initially planned for April 8–9, has been rescheduled following a request from Stem Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company, which operates under the Stem Water Supply Authority. The maintenance work is aimed at strengthening the system and preventing disruptions during the monsoon season.

Citywide disruption and post-restoration issues expected

During this period, water supply through the Stem network to the entire Bhiwandi city will remain completely suspended. Additionally, the civic body has cautioned that even after the restoration on April 12, residents may face low pressure and reduced water supply for the next 24 hours.

Areas affected by the shutdown

The shutdown will impact several areas, including Mamta Tank, Chavindra Village, Patel Nagar, Bala Compound, Farid Bagh, Sangampada, Kacheripada, Brahman Ali, Kasar Ali, Bhave Nagar, Kombadpada, Adarsh Park, Ajay Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kalyan Road, Shivaji Nagar Staff Quarters, Ajmer Nagar, Devji Nagar, Narpoli, Vitthal Nagar, Nizampura, Islam Pura, Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Millat Nagar, and adjoining localities.

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Residents advised to store water in advance

Sandeep Patanavar, Acting Executive Engineer (Water Supply), BNMC, has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the administration during the shutdown period to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance work.

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