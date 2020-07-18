No holidays for Navi Mumbai officials until COVID-19 pandemic ends, says NMMC Chief

The Class 1 and 2 officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will now work seven days in a week till the COVID-19 pandemic ends in the city. The civic chief issued a circular on Saturday ordering that there will be no holiday or leave for senior officials till pandemic ends.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that the NMMC will fight the COVID-19 battle without taking leave. "All the officers or employees of Class 1 and 2 working on the management of COVID-19 to be present at work seven days a week including public holidays till the end of COVID-19," stated the circular.

Similarly, the circular also stated that the concerned Head of Department or Head of Office should instruct the Class 3 and 4 employees of his department to be present in the office keeping in view the urgency of work.

The civic chief also instructed officials to ensure that while fighting the battle against COVID-19, the civic administration should make the necessary services available to the citizens in a planned manner, within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the civic chief has also appealed to the citizens of the NMMC area to cooperate and to help break the chain of coronavirus in Navi Mumbai. He has urged people to not go out of the house unless there is urgent work, make regular use of masks, and ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms and undertake regular hand washing.