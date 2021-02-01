‘No funds for med education, R&D and internships in budget’

Higher education leaders said though there has been a separate category for innovation and research and development (R&D) in the annual budget, funds have not been allocated to encourage medical education fields, scientific, experimental and disease research.

In addition, college and university leaders said there has been no boost for scholarships, internships and study in India opportunities on completion of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Shanti Desai, a senior professor said, “It is depressing to see that the Centre has not initiated a single step in the budget to encourage students to pursue the medical field despite the dire need for medical professionals evidently witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic. There should have been some reforms such as increase in the number of medical institutes, additional grants and more opportunities for internships in government hospitals."

An IIT Bombay professor said that in the last few years, funding for research and development has reduced. “It is difficult for students to perform and innovate. This lack of funding will cause trouble for students when they complete higher education."

Prasad Lahane, a degree college professor and financial analyst said, "If the Centre aims to promote study in India programmes, the government should propose plans and funds for scholarships, internships and inter-state study exchange opportunities. But the budget does not focus on any of these areas."

Out of the total budget estimate 2021-22 of Rs 93,224 crore for the education sector, Rs 38,350.65 crore has been allocated for higher education.

Dr Chandrima Sikdar, associate dean, School of Business Management, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, said, "Budget allocation is the easier part. What is more important is a mechanism to integrate academia, industry, government, and the social sector on a common platform."

A senior officer of the University of Mumbai (MU) said, "Though the education sector has been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the union budget for higher education did not seem to be impacted by the same."