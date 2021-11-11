ED raids in Pune not on Waqf Board offices but on one endowment trust, clarifies Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Minority Affair Minister and NCP Chief Spokesman Nawab Malik on Thursday clarified that the raids at seven places in Pune by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were not on the offices of Waqf Board as shown in media but on one endowment trust with regard to certain transactions. Malik said ED should issue release instead of planting news in the media. He also ridiculed news shown in the media that ED will reach his home for raids saying that he welcomes it if at all the central probe agency wants to do it.

Malik said whether today’s ED raids were at the behest of BJP and when the FIR was lodged. ‘’My campaign against injustice against innocent people by probe agencies by trapping them in legal cases will continue. I will not be scared by news about ED raids. Despite I have received threat to kill, I am continuing my fight,’’ he added.

Malik called upon ED to assist the ‘’clean up’’ campaign launched by the Minority Affair Department especially in the Waqf Board and asked it to inquire into 30,000 trusts which come under its jurisdiction. ‘’We will extend full cooperation,,’’ he noted.

Malik said since the new government assumed power in 2019 the Minority Affair Department has been pursing clean up campaign and making it more transparent by going digital. He noted that very soon a portal will be launched for that adding that all papers and records will be duly preserved. According to the minister, in the last one year, in all 7 FIRs have been lodged against various trusts and they are being probed.

Malik said it was for the first time that 10 members were appointed on the Waqf Board and also a full time chief executive officer with two year tenure.

Malik said a delegation led by state NCP chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil will soon go to the ED office and urge it to expedite the cases already filed against BJP leaders. He added that the delegation will submit proofs to the ED

