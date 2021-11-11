Maharashtra: Nana Patole urges CM Uddhav Thackeray to probe charges made by Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to probe allegations made by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and NCP minister Nawab Malik. “The situation in Maharashtra is quite terrible now. Leaders are trading charges and it is bringing shame to the state. The allegations made by Fadnavis and Malik are serious and they need to be inquired,” he said.

Fadnavis had alleged that Malik struck a deal with the Bombay blasts convict, while Malik claimed that Fadnavis was responsible for criminalisation of politics and appointing people with links with the underworld in key state undertakings.

Patole alleged the BJP is engaged in creating a rift religious at the behest of the Centre. In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput case, the BJP engaged in politics for the Bihar elections, he said. “Congress will launch a public awareness campaign on BJP’s plan to divide Hindus and Muslims,” he noted.

“Both Nawab Malik and Devendra Fadnavis have levelled allegations against each other. They should give evidence in court. The Congress party is committed to fight for the people and the country. We are not interested in anyone’s personal life. The Congress is fighting over the basic issues of the people,” said Patole, adding that in the case of Sameer Wankhede, the Congress had demanded the release of CCTV footage of the cruise party, which the NCB didn’t do.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:56 AM IST