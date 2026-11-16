'No Documents, No Relatives': Mumbai Police Struggle To Identify Homeless Hit-And-Run Victims And Trace Drivers

Lack of identity documents, CCTV footage and eyewitnesses complicates investigations into fatal hit-and-run cases across Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Destitute and homeless people who die in road accidents in Mumbai often remain unidentified. Without identity documents, missing-person complaints or relatives coming forward to claim their bodies, establishing their identity becomes a challenge for the police. When such deaths involve hit-and-run accidents, the police face an additional challenge of tracing the driver responsible.

In such hit-and-run cases reported across Mumbai, both the deceased and the offending drivers remain unidentified. While police rely on CCTV footage, technical evidence and eyewitness accounts to trace the vehicles, identifying victims without documents or family support is equally difficult.

The police said that identifying destitute victims is particularly challenging because they often do not carry identity documents. Tracing their relatives also becomes difficult, as there may be no missing-person complaints or family members coming forward to claim the bodies.

Recent Hit-And-Run Cases

On November 6, an unidentified man, aged around 50, died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly ran over his left foot near the Airport Metro Station on Andheri-Kurla Road. Sahar police registered a case against an unknown motorist and are trying to establish the deceased's identity and trace the driver.

On October 27, an unidentified man, around 35, was knocked down by a speeding vehicle near the Chembur flyover on the Eastern Express Highway. The driver fled, and the victim later died at Rajawadi Hospital. Nehru Nagar police are trying to identify him and trace the vehicle.

On September 11, an unidentified man, aged 30–35, was run over by a goods truck on SV Road in Khar West. The driver, Somraya Nandgond, 23, fled but was later arrested after police found the truck at the spot. The victim died on the spot, and police are still trying to establish his identity.

On May 7, an unidentified man, around 40, was found critically injured near Mahim Retibunder. Suspecting a hit-and-run, Mahim police took him to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Mahim police registered a case against an unknown driver.

Police Efforts To Identify Victims

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishram Abhyankar said police photograph unidentified deceased persons and circulate the photographs among police stations to check whether relatives have lodged missing-person complaints. If no match is found, advertisements are published in newspapers seeking information about the deceased.

Physical characteristics, tattoos, scars, religious symbols, jewellery and other personal belongings can also provide clues. DNA samples are preserved for possible future identification. Abhyankar said that after completing the prescribed formalities and obtaining the necessary permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, police arrange the last rites of unidentified bodies, generally after around three months.

Challenges In Tracing Hit-And-Run Drivers

While identifying the deceased is one challenge, tracing the offending vehicle is another, particularly when accidents occur on highways or isolated stretches late at night, when vehicles travel at high speeds and there are fewer eyewitnesses.

"Police examine CCTV footage from the accident spot and surrounding areas and make inquiries with nearby shopkeepers and residents to identify the vehicle and its driver. However, when traffic is heavy, cameras are unavailable, or footage is unclear, tracing the accused becomes difficult. The detection rate in such cases can be low because of these challenges," Abhyankar said.

Even partial registration numbers, vehicle colour, model and damage to the vehicle can help investigators narrow down the search. However, the absence of CCTV footage or eyewitnesses can delay investigations.

Unclaimed Bodies And Dignified Last Rites

Iqbal Mamdani, founder of the Mamdani Health & Education Trust, and his team of 12 provide respectful and dignified burials or cremations for at least 100 unclaimed bodies in Mumbai police custody every month.

Mamdani said, "Less than 5% of unidentified bodies are claimed by relatives. On the first day, the police take photographs of the bodies. However, after a few days, due to a lack of mortuary space, the bodies start decomposing, making it difficult for relatives to identify them."

An Assistant Police Inspector said, "It becomes more challenging to trace the driver or vehicle owner when there is no CCTV footage or eyewitness. As a result, the process takes longer. Comparatively, identifying deceased persons is easier. However, when the deceased is destitute, it becomes difficult to trace their relatives and establish their identity."

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Community Support In Police Investigations

In Mumbai, Mohalla Committees and Eagle Committees also assist the police when required. However, in several cases, local residents are the first to help the police with information.

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