'No Diesel To Find Missing Girl': Nagpur Cop Faces Action After Viral Video Triggers Political Storm |

Nagpur: A shocking allegation that police demanded money for diesel before searching for a missing minor girl has triggered massive outrage in Nagpur, forcing authorities to shift a senior police officer out of a local police station after a viral video sparked political backlash and raised serious questions over Maharashtra’s policing system.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nagpur Cop's Shocking Remarks To Victim Family

The controversy erupted after a video circulating widely on social media allegedly showed senior police inspector Baburao Raut of the Panchpaoli Police Station telling the family of a missing minor girl that police vehicles had 'no diesel' and asking them to provide money for fuel before a search operation could begin.

“There is no diesel in our vehicle. How will we search for your daughter? Give us money for diesel,” the officer was allegedly heard telling the distraught family, prompting sharp public criticism and outrage online.

According to the family, their daughter had been missing since Monday morning. They approached the Panchpaoli police station later that day seeking immediate police help but allegedly faced an insensitive response despite the urgency of the case.

Wadettiwar Slams Maharashtra Govt

The incident soon escalated into a major political controversy after senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar shared the video and accused the Maharashtra government of allowing essential policing infrastructure to deteriorate.

Wadettiwar described the incident as a 'collapse of the system' and questioned how such a situation could arise in Nagpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the state Home Department.

The Congress leader alleged that while the government spends heavily on publicity and political programmes, basic emergency infrastructure and policing facilities were being neglected.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent calls for austerity and fuel conservation, Wadettiwar remarked whether 'saving diesel had become more important than tracing missing girls.' He also questioned whether ambulances and other emergency services across Maharashtra were facing similar shortages.

Cop Shifted To Police Control Room

As criticism mounted, the Nagpur Police Commissionerate moved swiftly and transferred Inspector Baburao Raut to the police control room, as reported by Hindustan Times. The order came pending further inquiry.

Joint Commissioner of Police Naveen Reddy confirmed that action had been initiated after examining details of the incident. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed officials to begin disciplinary proceedings against the officer concerned.