No crowding at Chaityabhoomi on December 6

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the civic body this year has restricted gatherings at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvana Day (December 6). However, the state government's 'Manavandana' programme will be shown to devotees via live telecast through various media and social media platforms.

Every year on December 6, lakhs Dalits and Buddhists from across the country travel to Dadar to observe the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. For one day, the saffron flags of Shivaji Park—considered the bastion of the Shiv Sena—are lost amidst a sea of white and indigo, as Dalits and organisations congregate to commemorate the life and work of one of India’s foremost liberal icons.

"Considering the threat of coronavirus infection and the possibility of second wave this year, we are on high alert. Special live broadcast is being arranged so that the followers can offer their tribute to the Dr Ambedkar from their households without coming to Chaityabhoomi," said a senior BMC official.