Trouble with CoWIN-20 app: No COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra till Jan 18

Technical glitches in the CoWIN-20 application has resulted in a setback to the vaccination drive as it has necessitated suspension of the drive across Maharashtra for the next 48 hours (Sunday and Monday). So far 8,00,000 healthcare workers have been registered, of which 1.25 lakh are from Mumbai.
This comes after the Co-WIN server slowed down on Friday. All the centre coordinators were asked to make calls and intimate all the beneficiaries about the time and vaccination centres they had to reach on January 16.
Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer said there will be no vaccination drive for two days. He said that the Co-WIN application is still not working due to which they have to manually enter all the details of the healthcare workers which will create more pressure on the entire staff who are part of the drive.
“So far 18,328 of 28,500 beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day. However, the drive has been stopped for two days as the Co-WIN application is still not working and we have been asked to fill up the details on Google sheet provided by the central government across 36 districts, which will not only increase our workload but also will create pressure on each of the staff who are part of the drive,” he said.
Suresh Kakani, BMC additional commissioner said the Central government has directed all the districts to halt the vaccination drive as the Co-WIN app is not functioning and entering details manually will create problems. “The SMSes were not received by some beneficiaries due to technical glitches in Co-WIN application so we have been asked to halt the drive. We will be conducting a vaccination drive four days a week,” he said.
According to the BMC, while implementing the Covid 19 vaccination campaign on January 16 it was noticed that technical problems were occurring in the Co-WIN app. Efforts are being made by the Central Government to address this problem. Completely digital registration is mandatory when vaccinating.
The government had allowed offline registration today due to a technical problem. However, the government has directed that all further entries be made through the Co-WIN app. In view of this, Covid-19 vaccination has been postponed for two days in Mumbai on January 17 and 18. The vaccination will resume as soon as the Co-WIN app issue is resolved.
