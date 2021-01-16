Trouble with CoWIN-20 app: No COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra till Jan 18

Technical glitches in the CoWIN-20 application has resulted in a setback to the vaccination drive as it has necessitated suspension of the drive across Maharashtra for the next 48 hours (Sunday and Monday). So far 8,00,000 healthcare workers have been registered, of which 1.25 lakh are from Mumbai.

This comes after the Co-WIN server slowed down on Friday. All the centre coordinators were asked to make calls and intimate all the beneficiaries about the time and vaccination centres they had to reach on January 16.

Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer said there will be no vaccination drive for two days. He said that the Co-WIN application is still not working due to which they have to manually enter all the details of the healthcare workers which will create more pressure on the entire staff who are part of the drive.