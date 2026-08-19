'No Compromise On Cleanliness, Patient Food And Medicines In Govt Hospitals,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the Health Department to ensure that cleanliness, quality of food served to patients and the standard of medicines in government hospitals are strictly maintained, saying there would be no compromise on these three aspects.

Shinde issued the directions during a review meeting of the Public Health Department at Mantralaya. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar made a presentation at the meeting.

Shinde directed officials to expedite the completion of incomplete hospital and health centre projects so that people in rural areas can access quality healthcare closer to home. He also called for greater participation from reputed NGOs and industries through CSR initiatives, particularly to strengthen primary health centres.

He said government hospitals and primary health centres must provide quality medicines and nutritious food to patients. Since patient meals are supplied through women’s self-help groups, strict monitoring of their quality was also necessary. Cleanliness, he stressed, was among the most important requirements, and officials should take strict action against those failing to maintain prescribed standards.

Specialist Services Needed in Rural Areas

Shinde said rural patients should not have to travel to cities even for routine specialist treatment. Specialist medical services should therefore be made available at rural hospitals as well.

He also directed officials to strengthen hospitals under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme, noting that the network has substantial infrastructure and resources. These facilities should be utilised more effectively to provide healthcare to workers as well as the general public.

Sewage Treatment Facilities

Shinde instructed the department to immediately initiate discussions with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and operationalise sewage treatment facilities at hospitals. Such systems are required under Central Pollution Control Board norms to treat contaminated water and protect the environment. He also stressed the need for proper treatment of biomedical waste.

He said healthcare should not remain confined to hospitals but must reach every citizen, with greater emphasis on preventive healthcare, strengthening primary health centres, modern technology and patient-centric services.

Healthcare Reaches Millions

Health Department officials said more than two crore women had so far been screened for cancer, hypertension and diabetes as part of the state's focus on women's health.

Under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, more than one crore citizens have been screened, including 75.87 lakh women. Special campaigns are also being conducted for sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Under the 'Arunodaya' campaign, 74.34 lakh people have been screened for sickle cell disease, with 2,376 new patients and 39,545 carriers identified.

Manpower and Infrastructure to be Expanded

The government has approved the creation of supernumerary posts for 15,010 contractual employees who have completed 10 years or more of service under the National Health Mission. Recruitment to vacant posts, including 1,440 medical officer positions, is also in its final stage.

To address the shortage of medical personnel in tribal areas, new recruitment is being undertaken and postgraduate medical graduates recruited through in-service programmes will be posted in tribal areas first.

Officials said work on 666 hospitals, health centres and other health institutions is currently underway, with an allocation of ₹1,590 crore. Efforts are also underway to secure financial assistance from the New Development Bank, NABARD and the Asian Development Bank for strengthening rural and urban health infrastructure.

A 'star rating' system has been introduced in hospitals to improve the quality of medicines, diagnostic facilities, cleanliness and patient experience. The emergency healthcare network will also be strengthened with 1,756 new ambulances being added to the 108 ambulance service. The first phase will see the launch of 350 ambulances.

Shinde also appreciated initiatives aimed at accelerating digital healthcare, particularly the Public Health Dashboard, Maharashtra Health Technology Mission and Integrated Health Portal, saying these systems would benefit citizens and improve monitoring of the health sector.

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