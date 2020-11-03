No coercive action will be taken against Karishma Prakash till November 7: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Tuesday, submitted before a special court that it will not take any coercive action against Karishma Prakash, a former talent manager of actor Deepika Padukone, until November 7. Her anticipatory bail plea is pending before the court and will be heard next on the date.

The agency, on the same day, also filed its reply to the anticipatory bail application filed by Prakash last week. It had issued summons to her in the drugs case connected with Sushant Singh Rajput. When she had not remained present before it, nor explained her absence, it had said she was ‘untraceable’. Thereafter, she had filed a pre-arrest bail anticipating arrest.

NCB, on Tuesday, filed an application before the court seeking her presence before it. Appearing for Prakash, senior advocate Abad Ponda told the court that she is ready to cooperate in the investigation and to remain present in the NCB office.

NCB then sought a short adjournment in the matter for arguments and submitted that no coercive action will be taken till the next date in the hearing.

The agency had conducted a search at Prakash’s residence in Versova and claimed that it had found a small quantity of hashish and CBD oil. Thereafter, it had summoned her to join the probe. Her name had apparently cropped up during the interrogation of one of the co-accused in the drugs case related to Rajput that the agency is probing.