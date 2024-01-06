No Coercive Action Against IAS Officer And His Brother Who Thrashed Telecom Engineers: Police

Two days after two engineers, who work for a telecom major, were allegedly beaten up by IAS officer and his brother, the Navi Mumbai police are yet to make any arrests in the case. This is despite public outrage over social media who are demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

While no arrests have been made so far, sources from the police department said the brothers vented their rage on the engineers, upset that their newly installed WiFi system was not up to speed.

The brothers have also filed a cross-complaint against the engineers, indicating physical abuse.

"We have registered a case against the accused. However, we have not initiated any coercive action against the duo till date since we are investigating the case from all angles," a senior police official said not wishing to be named.

Meanwhile, there is a huge public outrage against the IAS officer Aman Mittal and his brother Devesh. People are venting their anger out on social media demanding strict action against the duo. "The IAS officer along with his brother has taken undue advantage of his position by thrashing the engineers who were doing their job," residents say.

According to the FIR registered by Rabale police, Bhushan Gujar and Sagar Mandhare, who work as representatives of Airtel, were allegedly beaten up by the deputy secretary of state water supply and sanitation department, and his brother at their residence in Ghansoli after the workers arrived to fix their internet router on Saturday evening.

Aman, who was previously posted as municipal commissioner of Latur and collector of Jalgaon district, lives in Vyankateshwara Society, sector 6, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.