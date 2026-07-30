'No Armed Maoists Left In Gadchiroli, ' Announces SP Ramesh While Speaking On Success Of Operation 'Antim Prahar'

Superintendent of Police, M. Ramesh. |

Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, which had witnessed various anti-social activities over the years in the name of Naxalism, has finally seen an end to them under operations such as Operation Antim Prahar, said the district’s Superintendent of Police, M. Ramesh.

Operation Antim Prahar

Speaking about bringing an end to Naxalism in the region, he said, “Everyone is aware that in May 2026, the Gadchiroli Police carried out an operation called 'Operation Antim Prahar', during which all the remaining Maoists in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra were arrested. After that, there are currently no armed Maoists left in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.”

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: SP M. Ramesh says, "Everyone is aware that in May 2026, the Gadchiroli Police carried out an operation called 'Operation Antim Prahar', during which all the remaining Maoists in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra were arrested. After that, there are… pic.twitter.com/Nk7oRWFL62 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Ramesh, highlighting the grave issues currently being seen in the state, said that in the last few days, some anti-social elements had been carrying out activities in the name of Naxalism, such as putting up pamphlets and banners. However, around two people were arrested after they were seen putting up fake Naxalite pamphlets and banners on two trees on Hiddur-Dobur road on July 25.

Banners and pamphlets recovered

According to Dainik Bhaskar, on July 25, some unidentified persons put up Naxalite banners and pamphlets in the Hiddur-Dobur complex under the Phulnar Police Help Centre in Bhamragad tehsil. The sole motive behind this move was to spread terror among citizens. However, upon learning about the activities being carried out in the area, police officials immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

Consequently, by Tuesday, July 28, following intensive search operations for the culprits, police officials arrested nearly six individuals who were allegedly behind the activities aimed at spreading fear among locals.

Six accused arrested

The accused have been identified as Joga Rainu Dhurva (40), a resident of Mirgulvancha; Malu Kande Dhurva (42), a resident of Bhamragad tehsil; Dalsu Marra Telami (50), a resident of Krishnar; Chaitu Dunga Dhurva (53), a resident of Dobur; Ganesh Devu Alami (40), a resident of Poyarkothi; and Rajesh Dallu Vadde (32), a resident of Mirgulvancha. All are currently in police custody, and further action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, reports state that nearly 8 people have been arrested following the search operation, and further investigation into the case is underway.

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