'No Adverse Orders If Lawyers Miss Court Due To Heavy Rains': Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court assured advocates that rain-related absence from court will not invite adverse or dismissal orders | File Photo

Mumbai, July 6: The Bombay High Court on Monday assured that no adverse orders would be passed in matters if lawyers are unable to reach the court amid heavy rains battering the city and neighbouring districts.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying and urban areas and trigger flash floods.

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Court Assures Lawyers

Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge assured lawyers' associations that no adverse or dismissal orders would be passed on account of their absence on Monday due to the rains.

All other High Court benches in Mumbai would also follow this assurance, the court said.

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