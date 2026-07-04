Mumbai Schools & Colleges Shut For Afternoon Session As IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain | Representational image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall across the city.

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In view of the weather warning and to ensure the safety of students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for the afternoon session of all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Morning-session institutions will function as scheduled, while all educational institutions operating in the afternoon will remain closed.

The BMC has also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary, as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and other rain-related incidents. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant, follow official weather updates, and avoid low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations.

Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and urged the public to cooperate by adhering to official advisories.