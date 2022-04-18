NMMT to induct AC double-decker buses for Navi Mumbai darshan

The transport undertaking of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will induct a total 10 air-conditioned double-decker buses in its fleet. The environment friendly double decker buses will be used primarily as tourist buses to promote the city.

By the end of this year, NMMT will run Navi Mumbai Darshan bus, which will be a double-decker bus specially dedicated for tourism in Navi Mumbai.

As the city recently got a tag of Flamingo City, the double decker bus will cover major attractions in the city.

A few of the important spots are Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli, Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre, Gawli Deo hills in monsoon, Wonder Park in Nerul, NMMC headquarters.

The upper deck of the bus will have glass panes for easy visibility of the city attractions.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Cricket premier league organised to promote social harmony

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:30 AM IST