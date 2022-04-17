Navi Mumbai: Cricket premier league organised to promote social harmony

Sports events are organised to stay fit and promote sports among youth. However, in Uran, the cricket premier league was organised to inform government schemes and create harmony in the village. Villagers between 40 to 50 years of age group played in the tournament.

The Mhatre Brothers Premier (MBP) league was held in Pale village in Uran taluka with the aim of educating the society through cricket, informing about government schemes, and forgetting all differences for the development of the village.

The Ratnakar Mhatre team emerged as the winner of MPL while Kiran Mhatre and Santosh Mhatre were runner-ups in the tournament. “During the tournament, social awareness was conducted on various topics and government schemes were also informed,” said one of the organisers.

During the premier league matches, Mathadi Kamgar Union Leader Rajan Mhatre, senior Congress activist Praful Mhatre, former member of Group Gram Panchayat Aware Ramnath Mhatre, former Deputy Panch Sanjay Mhatre, former among others were present.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:56 AM IST